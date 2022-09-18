Ajaccio finally get their first win in their Ligue 1 return September 18, 2022 18:09 8:25 min Ajaccio got their first win of the season after beating Brest 0-1 at the Stade Francis Le Blé on Matchday 8 of Ligue 1. Ajaccio Ligue 1 Brest -Latest Videos 8:02 min Harmless 0-0 draw between Nantes and Lens 8:58 min Balde leads Troyes to a victory against Clermont 3:04 min Is this the fastest red card ever? 8:25 min Ajaccio finally get their first win in Ligue 1 9:36 min Nice lose after one of the fastest red cars ever 8:05 min Guendouzi scores both goals in Marseille's draw 9:40 min AS Monaco get their third win in a row 0:53 min Nwaneri makes PL history 1:17 min Pogba 'will do everything' for WC 1:00 min Conte won't stop rotating