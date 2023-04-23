In a tightly contested Ligue 1 match on matchday 32, Ajaccio and Brest played out a 0-0 draw, with both teams displaying strong defensive performances. Brest enjoyed the majority of possession and had more shots, but neither side could break the deadlock.

Brest controlled the game with 56.8% possession and managed to create 10 shots compared to Ajaccio's three. However, both teams only had two shots on target, highlighting the defensive prowess on display from both sides.

Pierre-Lees Melou shone for Brest, winning six tackles during the match. This equals the highest tally for a Brest player in a Ligue 1 2022-23 game, with Jean-Kévin Duverne also achieving this feat against Lyon on February 1st.

Ajaccio experienced an early setback when Mickaël Barreto was replaced after just 16 minutes and 36 seconds, making him the second Ajaccio player to be subbed off at the earliest in a Ligue 1 game this season. The first incident occurred when Benjamin Leroy was substituted against Brest in the reverse fixture on September 18th (8 minutes and 49 seconds).

Since the post-international break resumption on March 31st, Brest has conceded the fewest goals in Ligue 1, alongside Marseille and Lyon (before their game tonight) and Auxerre, with just two goals conceded.

Ajaccio, on the other hand, has struggled offensively this season, failing to score for the 17th time in Ligue 1. This record is only matched by Sampdoria in the top five European leagues in 2022-23. Additionally, Ajaccio has received eight red cards this season, with only Montpellier receiving more (nine before their game against Rennes) in the top-flight in 2022-23.