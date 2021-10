A late goal from center back Aguerd was the difference between Rennes and Racing Strasbourg, where the home side had the better chances but it was mere minutes before the end that they could find a way to break the deadlock.

With the win, Rennes climbs to the 4th position with 18 points, while Racing Strasbourg is 11th with 14 points.

Rennes 1-0 Strasbourg

Here's what's coming up on the weekend on beIN SPORTS signals: