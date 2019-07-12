Paris Saint-Germain could sign Nicolas Pepe, according to the player's agent.

Pepe hit 22 Ligue 1 goals last season for Lille and is admired by PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, who in April described the forward as possessing "a lot of quality with his speed and strength".

But the French champions are likely to face strong competition for the Ivory Coast international.

Pepe has also been linked with Liverpool, Lille president Gerard Lopez claiming talks have been held with the Champions League winners.

And Pepe's agent Samir Khiat says the player - valued at €65million - is still considering his options.

"Nicolas is open to everything," Khiat said to L'Equipe Mercato. "The goal is to have him signed in the right place.

"PSG is a possibility. Tell you on July 12 that he will sign in Paris - I cannot. That would be lying to you.

"Today, all parties must be there. Whether it is Lille, the buying club and us. There are exchanges and discussions.

"He is wanted by many clubs. For him, the most important thing is to be desired and to go to the right club, the one in which he will play and continue his progression."