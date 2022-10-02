A penalty in the final minutes allowed Lens to get the win October 2, 2022 22:33 8:47 min Lyon lost their 4th game in a row and enter their worst run of form in 31 years. Lens scored through a Sotoca penalty given after a Thiago Mendes handball in the box in the final minutes of the game. Ligue 1 Lyon Lens -Latest Videos 9:25 min Besiktas and Fenerbahce draw in an intense Derby 8:47 min A penalty in the final minutes gives Lens the win 8:43 min Ben Yedder shines with a hat-trick in Monaco's win 10:29 min Troyes draw 2-2 at home with Reims 9:06 min Lorient continue their winning streak and are 3rd 8:24 min Clermont win 1-3 on their visit to Ajaccio 12:01 min Toulouse come back to beat Montpellier 3:13 min Ligue 1 match suspended after tear gas incident 7:25 min Auxerre draw 1-1 at home with Brest 0:40 min Courtois out injured for Madrid