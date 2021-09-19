Mauro Icardi scored a goal in the dying moments of the match to give PSG the win against Lyon. This is the sixth victory by the Paris side In as many matches, but PSG needed to come from behind on a very tight match.

Lyon opened the counter via Lucas Paquetá on the 54th. minute, and then held on until a close action in the box lead to a penalty. Neymar converted on the 66th. minute for the 1-1.

With Lionel Messi being replaced at the 76th. mark after showing some issues on one of his knees, Kylian Mbappé found Mauro Icardi in the middle and placed the perfect cross for Icardi's header. Icardi came into play replacing Ángel Di María on the 82nd. minute.

PSG remains perfect and alone at the top of Ligue 1 while Lyon is now at the 9th. position with a 2-2-2 record.