Montpellier beat Bordeaux 2-0 as a visitor, in a match from round 29 of Ligue 1.

The goals were scored by Sepe Elye Wahi (at 11 minutes) and Florent Mollet (at 16 minutes) to close the game quickly.

On the other side, Alberth Elis was unable to score for home team after missing a penalty in the 41st minute of the first half.

On the next date, Bordeaux will face Lille to try to escape from Relegation, while Montpellier will have Brest as its rival.