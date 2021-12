Kylian Mbappé goals secured PSG another win to keep their pace towards Ligue 1's title, this time against AS Monaco.

The French international scored a penalty in the 12th minute and doubled his tally in the 45th minute.

With this result, PSG extends their lead on top of the table, with 45 points, while Monaco are 8th with 26 points.

PSG 2-0 Monaco

