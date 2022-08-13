Today Paris Saint-Germain faced Montpellier in a thrilling encounter between the French teams.

The first half of the game was crazy.

PSG were awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute and Mbappe was the one who took it. Sadly, Kylian failed to put the ball behind the net after the goalkeeper produced an awesome save.

In the 39th minute, Montpellier scored an own goal.

In the 42nd minute Paris were once again awarded a penalty and this time Neymar took the shot and without any problem he scored.

The first half ended 2-0 in favor of the locals.

Neymar scored the third one after an incredible header.

Montpellier scored the first in the 58th minute.

Mbappe scored the fourth for Paris in the 69th minute.

Neymar scored the fifth but it was disallowed.

Renato Sanches scored in his debut in the 87th minute.

Finally, Enzo That scored the second one for Montpellier.

The game ended 5-2.