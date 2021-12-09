By Tim Stannard



Can Lyon escape “emergency” against Lille?



On paper – and on computer monitors to bring this cliche right up to date – Lille and Lyon are having identikit seasons in Ligue 1. The two rivals for the opening encounter on Showdown Sunday are in eleventh and twelve places respectively in the standings, separated by just two points. Both sides are far, far, far away from where they were expected to be this season.



That’s especially the case for the reigning champions of Lille, who managed to keep last season’s squad largely intact. The biggest change was on the bench with Jocelyn Gourvennec taking over. Ordinarily, Lille’s lethargic Ligue 1 performance this season would be enough to cast doubts on the coach’s future. However, a huge check was deposited in his bank account of job security this week with Lille beating Wolfsburg in the Champions League to finish top of their group and bring in more actual financial deposits in 2022 for the club.







Peter Bosz at Lyon is on much thinner ice despite guiding his team through to the next round of the Europa League. Lyon are officially in panic mode after last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Bordeaux which saw Lyon having conceded 25 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the second worst record in the club’s history at this stage of the season. “We’re in an emergency, that’s for sure,” declared Lyon goalkeeper, Anthony Lopes. That emergency could be cranked up a notch after a tough trip to Lille.



👉 Lille vs. Lyon – Live on beIN SPORTS on Showdown Sunday at 7AM ET / 4AM PT 💥





Will rested Rennes run free against Nice?



Rennes are going into Sunday’s epic clash between second and fourth in the Ligue 1 standings considerably more rested that expected after Thursday’s Europa Conference League game with Tottenham was postponed, although the team did make a wasted plane journey to London.



That annoyance and extra preparation is probably bad news for visiting Nice, as Rennes are a blisteringly good, free-scoring side when firing on all cylinders. Last weekend’s 5-0 dismantling of Saint Etienne – along with three goals from Martin Terrier and three assists from Lovro Majer – might be a taste of what is to come for Christoph Galtier’s side from a Rennes team sensing a top-three finish this season, having lost just the single match in 15 games across all competitions this season.







A top-three finish is the same goal from the ambitious project at Nice, but it’s a process that has stumbled of late with Nice racking up three defeats in five against teams that the Mediterranean side really should be beating – Montpellier, Metz and Strasbourg. Nice can’t afford another slip-up against a Rennes side that could increase their gap over Nice to seven points with a victory.



🔥 Rennes vs. Nice – Live on beIN SPORTS on Showdown Sunday at 9AM ET / 6AM PT 👀





Can Marseille resist the Bayern Munich of Ligue 1 ?



This will raise a few eyebrows but Strasbourg are equaling Bayern Munich in one aspect this season – scoring goals. The 23 knocked in at home in Ligue 1 this season is the same tally as the Bundesliga giants and is a reason why Strasbourg are the second highest scorers in the division with just two less goals than PSG. This remarkable record has lifted a side that might ordinarily be battling relegation into sixth and simply playing for kicks on house money midway through the league campaign.



This is a spooky omen for a Marseille team that is permanently under pressure and has been a little goal-shy of late in stark contrast to Sunday’s hosts with just three scored in three games as opposed to the eight in two from Strasbourg. The match will also see a battle between two of Ligue 1’s most effective players this season with Ludovic Ajorque and Dimitri Payet having racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 between them.

💥 Strasbourg vs. Marseille – Live on beIN SPORTS on Showdown Sunday at 11AM ET / 8AM PT 📺

Will Monaco hold back Mbappe and Messi?



Admittedly, we’ve been here before, but has Mauricio Pochettino finally found PSG’s missing mojo after a midweek Champions League victory that saw two goals each for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and the French striker admitting that his teammate needed this lift for Ligue 1. “We are going to need Lionel Messi,” said Mbappe on why he let the Argentinean take a penalty in the victory over Club Brugge, “we are going to need him during the season and I’m sure he will help us when the important moments arrive.”

https://www.beinsports.com/us/uefa-champions-league/news/mbappe-and-messi-scored-in-psgs-win-against-b/1796322

💬 @gigiodonna1 🧤 talks about his passion for being a goalkeeper, managing pressure and adapting 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ejv5R2T3wG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 9, 2021





One of those moments is in the finale to Showdown Sunday with Monaco coming to the Parc des Princes. PSG have drawn their last two Ligue 1 games and arguably had their weakest display of the season against Lens last weekend. Monaco are more than capable of extending that run to three matches without a win in Ligue 1 for PSG. However, while Niko Kovac’s side are unbeaten in five, having won the past two games, Monaco’s form this season is patchy to say the least, which is why the team are in seventh and 16 points off PSG with just 17 matches played.

🔝 PSG vs. Monaco – Live on beIN SPORTS on Showdown Sunday at 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT 🔥