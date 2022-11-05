Ajaccio played against Strasbourg today in an exciting encounter.

Strasbourg took the lead in the 6th minute of the game.

Gameiro extended Strasbourg’s lead in the 17th minute.

Ajaccio was awarded a penalty and they scored in the 33rd minute.

El Idrissy drew the game in the 34th minute.

Ajaccio received another penalty and took the lead in the 40th minute.

Just before halftime, Ajaccio extended their lead.

The first half ended 4-2.

During the second half there were no more goals and the game went on to finish 4-2.