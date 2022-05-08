Angers crushed Bordeaux today in a goal-fest game. They scored the first goal only 5 minutes into the game to put their team at an advantage; they scored the second one in the 36th minute to extend their lead. They went into the break 2-0.
Bordeaux was trying but couldn’t get past the goalkeeper until the 60th minute when they closed the gap and tried to stay alive. The locals responded immediately and increased again the score to secure the win. Before the final whistle Angers scored the fourth to end the score in a 4-1 in favor of the locals.
Post-game insights:
- A. Fulgini has assisted 4 goals this season (1 in this game), no Angers SCO player has more in the French Ligue 1.
- M. Cho scored after just 4:25, the fastest goal for Angers SCO in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Bordeaux have lost their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest losing streak was from 6th March 2022 to 20th March 2022.