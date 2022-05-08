Angers crushed Bordeaux today in a goal-fest game. They scored the first goal only 5 minutes into the game to put their team at an advantage; they scored the second one in the 36th minute to extend their lead. They went into the break 2-0.

Bordeaux was trying but couldn’t get past the goalkeeper until the 60th minute when they closed the gap and tried to stay alive. The locals responded immediately and increased again the score to secure the win. Before the final whistle Angers scored the fourth to end the score in a 4-1 in favor of the locals.

Post-game insights: