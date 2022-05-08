Metz faced Lyon today in their stadium. What an exciting game between these two teams delivered. The game ended in a dramatic 3-2 with a goal in the last minute. The score in the first half ended in a 2-1 win in favor of the locals with a goal in the 27th minute from the locals and the 40th; the visitors closed the gap only minutes before the first half.

The second half was dramatic. Lyon equalized in the 84th minute to at least take a point home. Metz didn’t back down and scored the winner in the last minute of the game.

Post-game insight: