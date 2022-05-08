Metz faced Lyon today in their stadium. What an exciting game between these two teams delivered. The game ended in a dramatic 3-2 with a goal in the last minute. The score in the first half ended in a 2-1 win in favor of the locals with a goal in the 27th minute from the locals and the 40th; the visitors closed the gap only minutes before the first half.
The second half was dramatic. Lyon equalized in the 84th minute to at least take a point home. Metz didn’t back down and scored the winner in the last minute of the game.
Post-game insight:
- Metz won their first Ligue 1 game since January 2022 (1-0 at Reims), ending a 14-game winless streak (D6 L8).
- Metz have not lost any of their last two Ligue 1 games (W1 D1), having lost five of the previous six (D1).
- Lyon are guaranteed to finish outside the top 4 of the Ligue 1 for the second time in the last three seasons, having done so only once in the previous 21 (5th in 2013/14).
- Lyon have lost two of their last five games against a team ranked 20th at the start of a Ligue 1 matchday (W2 D1), having lost just one of the previous 27 (W22 D4).
- Vincent Pajot (Metz) scored his first goal in Ligue 1 since December 2017, after going scoreless in his previous 75 top-flight games.
- Didier Lamkel Zé scored his second goal on his fourth shot on target in Ligue 1 this season. Of Metz's Cameroonian players, only Georges Mandjeck (3) and Hervé Tum (12) have scored more goals than the striker in the top flight in the 21st century.
- Pape Sarr (Metz) has been involved in two goals in his last five Ligue 1 games (2 assists), as many as in the first 26 this season in the top-flight (1 goal, 1 assist).
- Moussa Dembélé scored his 18th and 19th goals with Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, beating his best total in a single league campaign in his career (17 with Glasgow Celtic in 2016/17). The French striker is the first Lyon player to score in five consecutive games in the top-flight since Martin Terrier in March-April 2019 (also 5).
- Farid Boulaya (Metz) has been involved in two goals in his last three Ligue 1 games (1 goal, 1 assist), after not being involved in any in his first eight games in 2022. The Algerian player is involved in three goals against Lyon in the top-flight (2 goals, 1 assist), not doing better against any other team.
- Thiago Mendes collected his first red card in Ligue 1 since December 2020 (v Paris). Since joining Lyon in the summer of 2019, the Brazilian has collected more red cards (3) than any other Lyon player.