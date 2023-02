An exciting game between Monaco and Auxerre in Ligue 1.

Ben Yedder opened the score for Monaco in the 11th minute.

Ben Seghir extended their lead in the 30th minute.

The first half ended 2-0.

In the 68th minute, Auxerre closed the gap.

Embolo scored another for Monaco in the 82nd minute.

Just two minutes later, Auxerre managed to score a goal.

The game ended 3-2.