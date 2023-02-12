Montpellier hosted Brest today in a great game.
Montpellier took the lead in the 4th minute.
Montpellier extended their lead in the 17th minute.
The first half ended 2-0.
Elye Wahi scored the third goal in the 54th minute.
The game ended 3-0.
