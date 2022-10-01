An amazing Ligue 2 game between Saint-Etienne and Grenoble today.

Grenoble took the lead in the 2nd minute of the game.

The first half had no more goals.

In the second half, the locals equalized with a goal from Dylan Chambost in the 58th minute.

👉 Watch Saint Étienne vs. Grenoble Foot 38 live NOW on beIN SPORTS!#Ligue2 🇫🇷 #ASSEGF38 pic.twitter.com/Hx21XhElLE — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 1, 2022

In the 65th later they took the lead.

Grenoble didn’t give up and equalized in the 78th minute.

The game ended 2-2.