A fantastic encounter between Marseille and Nantes today.

Both teams were fighting to get a goal and go in front in the first half, yet neither could do so.

Therefore the first 45 minutes ended 0-0.

Marseille took the lead in the 70th minute.

Nantes received a penalty in the 78th minute and equalized.

Marseille took the lead again in the 82nd minute after Nantes scored an own goal.

The game ended 2-1.