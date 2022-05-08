Clermont Foot versus Montpellier started off with an early goal from the locals. Rashani scored the first goal in the 4th minute. Chotard, Montpellier’s player, scored an outrageous goal to put the score into a tie. Clermont didn’t back down and scored the winner in the 69th minute.

The game went on to finish in a 2-1 in favor of the locals to get their hard-earned points.

Post-game insight:

Clermont have lost just one of their last five Ligue 1 games (W2 D2), having lost the previous five.

Montpellier have lost their 11th Ligue 1 game in 2022 (W3 D3), no other team have lost more.

Montpellier have lost their last two games against a promoted side in Ligue 1 (0-1 v Troyes, 1-2 at Clermont), as many as in the previous 20 (W8 D10). MHSC also lost two games to two different promoted teams in the same season for the first time since 2015/16 (0-2 v Angers and Gazelec Ajaccio).

Clermont have won their first Ligue 1 game at home since January 2022 (2-1 v Rennes), ending a run of six home games without a win (D2 L4).

Montpellier have lost their last four Ligue 1 games away from home, their longest run in the top-flight since February-August 2020 (5).

Montpellier conceded their fourth penalty in Ligue 1 in 2022, only Nantes (6) and Troyes (7) do worse. Mamadou Sakho has also not conceded a penalty in the top-flight since April 2012 (with Paris v Lille).

Elbasan Rashani scored his fourth goal in Ligue 1 in 2022, no other Clermont player has done more. The Kosovar also scored the fastest goal for Clermont in their history in the top-flight (3 minutes and 19 seconds).

Mohamed Bayo (Clermont) has been involved in five goals in his last four Ligue 1 games (3 goals, 2 assists), while he was only decisive twice in his first nine games in 2022 (1 goal, 1 assist). The striker has also scored and provided an assist in two of his last three games in the top-flight, after never having done so in the first 27.

Joris Chotard scored his first goal in 83 Ligue 1 games, becoming the youngest Montpellier midfielder to score in the top-flight (20 years and 226 days) since Jonathan Ikoné in December 2017 (19 years and 232 days against Bordeaux).