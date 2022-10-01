A great game between Strasbourg and Rennes in Ligue 1.
There was a goal in the 19th minute, which was disallowed after a VAR revision.
Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) received a red card in the 28th minute.
Rennes took the lead in the 38th minute.
Rennes took the lead in the 38th minute with a sensational goal.
Entering the second half, Martin Terrier scored the second for Rennes.
In the 61st minute, Amine Gouiri scored the third for Rennes.
Ten minutes later, Strasbourg were awarded a penalty and they scored it perfectly to close the gap.
It wasn’t enough for the locals and they ended up losing.
Rennes put on a brilliant performance and they took home the 3 points.
The game ended 1-3.