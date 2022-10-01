A great game between Strasbourg and Rennes in Ligue 1.

There was a goal in the 19th minute, which was disallowed after a VAR revision.

Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) received a red card in the 28th minute.

Rennes took the lead in the 38th minute.

Entering the second half, Martin Terrier scored the second for Rennes.

In the 61st minute, Amine Gouiri scored the third for Rennes.

Ten minutes later, Strasbourg were awarded a penalty and they scored it perfectly to close the gap.

It wasn’t enough for the locals and they ended up losing.

Rennes put on a brilliant performance and they took home the 3 points.

The game ended 1-3.