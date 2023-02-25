Angers hosted Lyon today in a great game.
Lyon took the lead in the 38th minute.
Spectacular! Thiago Mendes has just scored a jaw-dropping free-kick goal for Lyon 🔥😱— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 25, 2023
0-1
The first half ended 0-1.
Lyon scored the 0-2 in the 80th minute.
Angers managed to score one to close the gap in the 87th minute.
Lyon secured their win with a goal in the 90th minute.
The match ended 1-3.