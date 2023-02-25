Angers hosted Lyon today in a great game.

Lyon took the lead in the 38th minute.

Spectacular! Thiago Mendes has just scored a jaw-dropping free-kick goal for Lyon 🔥😱



0-1



The first half ended 0-1.

Lyon scored the 0-2 in the 80th minute.

Angers managed to score one to close the gap in the 87th minute.

Lyon secured their win with a goal in the 90th minute.

The match ended 1-3.