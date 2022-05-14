Nice against Lille today in the Ligue 1. Kluivert opened the score in the 31st minute for Nice.
David equalized the score minutes into the second half. 9 minutes later he gave his team the advantage. Weah scored a late goal to secure Lille’s win over Nice.
Post-game insights:
- Nice are 6th in Ligue 1 after matchday 37, their joint-worst ranking in the 2nd half of the season (also 6th after matchday 33).
- Despite winning, Lille will finish this Ligue 1 season at best 9th, which would be the worst finish for a defending champion since Montpellier in 2012/13 (9th).
- Nice had not lost after opening the scoring in Ligue 1 since 8 February 2020 against Nimes (also 1-3), the end of a run of 33 games in this scenario without losing (W26 D7).
- Nice conceded three goals at home in Ligue 1 for the 2nd time this season after 5 December 2021 against Strasbourg (0-3).
- Lille had not won by at least two goals away from home in Ligue 1 since May 2021 against Lens (3-0).
- All four of Justin Kluivert's goals in Ligue 1 2021/22 have been scored at home, only Kalifa Coulibaly (5/5) has scored more this season while doing so on his home turf 100% of the time.
- Hicham Boudaoui has been involved in two goals in his last two Ligue 1 matches with Nice (1 goal, 1 assist), compared to none in his previous 21.
- This is only Lille striker Jonathan David's 2nd and 3rd goals of the 2nd half of the season in Ligue 1 (after the one against Clermont on 6 March), he has 15 goals in the top-flight in 2021/22, two more than in 2020/21.