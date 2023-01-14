Lyon played against Strasbourg.
Strasbourg took the lead in the 29th minute. They extended their lead 3 minutes later.
WHAT A GOAAAAAL! 🤩 👏 Strasbourg take the lead!— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2023
0-1
🍟 Lyon 🆚 Strasbourg
📺 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS#OLRCSA #Ligue1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fHT68JkjjA
Lacazette closed the gap right before halftime.
LACAZETTE closes the gap! Brilliant pen 🎉 ⚽️— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2023
1-2
🍟 Lyon 🆚 Strasbourg
📺 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS pic.twitter.com/4uVLClMCzQ
The first half ended 1-2.
The second half was goalless.