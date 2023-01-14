Lyon played against Strasbourg.

Strasbourg took the lead in the 29th minute. They extended their lead 3 minutes later.

WHAT A GOAAAAAL! 🤩 👏 Strasbourg take the lead!



0-1



🍟 Lyon 🆚 Strasbourg

📺 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS#OLRCSA #Ligue1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fHT68JkjjA — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2023

Lacazette closed the gap right before halftime.

LACAZETTE closes the gap! Brilliant pen 🎉 ⚽️



1-2



🍟 Lyon 🆚 Strasbourg

📺 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS pic.twitter.com/4uVLClMCzQ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2023

The first half ended 1-2.

The second half was goalless.