Reims opened the score in the 17th minute with a goal from Zeneli.
The locals equalized 17 minutes later in the 34th minute.
That was the first half.
After the second half the Reims player, Touré. scored the goal with an assist from Doumbia leading them to the win.
The score ended 1-2 in favor of the visitors.
Post-game insights:
- Lorient have 34 points after 35 games in Ligue 2021/22, their lowest tally equaled at this stage in a 20-club league (with 2016/17 - 18th and relegated after the play-offs).
- Reims have won three of their last five Ligue 1 away games (D1 L1), this is more than in their previous 16 (D8 L6).
- Lorient have attempted 20 shots against Reims (8 on target), their highest tally having lost a Ligue 1 game since 4 April 2015 (24 against Rennes).
- Terem Moffi is Lorient's top scorer in Ligue 1 in 2022 (6 goals). He has scored 22 goals in the top-flight since 2020/21, more than double any other Merlus player over the period.
- Author of an assist, Kamory Doumbia is the first player born in 2003 or later to be decisive with Reims in Ligue 1.
- Pedrag Rajkovic made eight saves, his highest tally in a Ligue 1 game and the highest for a Reims goalkeeper since Johann Carrasso in April 2016 at Troyes (8). Opposite, Matthieu Dreyer made no saves in that game.