Marseille faced Ajaccio today in an intense Ligue 1 match.

Marseille were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute which Payet scored.

Ajaccio equalized in the 25th minute.

Ajaccio equalized



The first half ended 1-1.

Ajaccio took the lead starting the second half after Leonardo Balerdi scored an own goal.

The game ended 1-2.