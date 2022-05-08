Lens went to Reims' stadium to have a great game. Both teams fought hard to get the win and take home the 3 points. The locals scored the opening goal in the 28th minute with a goal from Zeneli. Lens wasn’t able to equalize the score and Lens went into the locker room winning.
Going into the second half, Lens responded in a good way. They scored the 1-1, 10 minutes after the break.
The game seemed that it was going to end in a tie until Fofana scored a late goal in the 90+2 minutes to give Lens the win.
Post-game insights:
- Reims have lost at home against Lens for the first time since they first hosted the Sang et Or in the top-flight on 2 September 1945, ending a run of 24 home games without losing against them (W20 D4), their longest unbeaten run against the same opponent at home in the top-flight.
- Lens have not lost any of their last six Ligue 1 matches (W4 D2), their longest unbeaten run since their first six games in the top-flight this season (W3 D3).
- Reims have won just one of their last seven home games in Ligue 1 (D3 L3). Reims have also lost two home games in a row in Ligue 1 for the first time since April-May 2021 (3).
- Lens have lost only two of their last eight Ligue 1 away games (W4 D2), having lost five of the previous six (D1).
- Lens have three wins after conceding the first goal away from home in Ligue 1 this season, the highest total alongside Brest.
- Lens attempted 21 shots today, their highest total in a Ligue 1 away game this season. They attempted 9 shots in the first 20 minutes of this match, a record for any team in a single match in L1 this season.
- Arber Zeneli (Reims) has scored two goals in his last two Ligue 1 games, after going scoreless in his previous 17.
- Florian Sotoca (Lens) has scored four goals in four games against Reims in Ligue 1, his favorite opponent in the top flight.