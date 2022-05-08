Lens went to Reims' stadium to have a great game. Both teams fought hard to get the win and take home the 3 points. The locals scored the opening goal in the 28th minute with a goal from Zeneli. Lens wasn’t able to equalize the score and Lens went into the locker room winning.

Going into the second half, Lens responded in a good way. They scored the 1-1, 10 minutes after the break.

The game seemed that it was going to end in a tie until Fofana scored a late goal in the 90+2 minutes to give Lens the win.

Post-game insights: