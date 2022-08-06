The Ligue 1 continued its season with a game between Strasbourg and Monaco.

Monaco opened the score in the 43rd minute after an amazing goal from Diatta.

They went into the break with a score of 0-1.

Sofiane Diop doubled Monaco’s lead in the 53rd minute.

Habib Diallo scored a great header in the 65th minute to make it 1-2.

Strasbourg scored the equalizer but it was called offside in the 90th minute.

The game ended 1-2.



Post-Game Insights:

Monaco are the side with the most wins in Ligue 1 in 2022 (13 – including 10 of their last 11 top-flight games).

Monaco have attempted 24 shots against Strasbourg, their highest tally in a Ligue 1 away game since Opta analyses the competition (2006-07).

Krépin Diatta (Monaco) has scored in two consecutive Ligue 1 games for the first time, even if his last appearance dated back to November 2021, 260 days ago.

Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) has scored three goals against Monaco in Ligue 1, only scoring more against St Etienne (4) in the top-flight.