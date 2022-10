Today Lyon faced Toulouse in a terrific game.

Lyon took the lead in the 2nd minute of the game with Tete being the author of the goal.

LYON TAKE THE LEAD! ONLY 2 MINUTES AFTER THE START 🤩🔥



1-0



The first half ended 1-0.

Toulouse equalized in the 67th minute.

The game finished 1-1.