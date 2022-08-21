1-1 draw between Strasbourg and Reims August 21, 2022 19:46 8:59 min Strasbourg and Reims tied 1-1 for date 3 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 RC Strasbourg Reims -Latest Videos 13:06 min PSG's goal fest against Lille 8:16 min Clermont beat Nice 1-0 after two red cards 10:14 min Toulouse draw 2-2 at home with Lorient 8:59 min 1-1 draw between Strasbourg and Reims 9:27 min Rennes suffered but won against Ajaccio 2-1 12:11 min Auxerre win 1-2 on their visit to Montpellier 8:35 min Brest visited Angers and beat them 1-3 0:59 min Chelsea 'better team' in Leeds loss 0:44 min Rashford relishing Liverpool test 0:58 min Antony left out of Ajax squad