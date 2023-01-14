1-0: One-goal win for Lens at home against Auxerre January 14, 2023 18:55 8:35 min LensLens played against Auxerre today in a great game.The first half ended 0-0.Lens took the lead in the 59th minute after they were given a penalty. The game finished 1-0. Lens Auxerre -Latest Videos 9:56 min 1-0: Trabzonspor defeat Istanbul Basaksehir 8:35 min 1-0: One-goal win for Lens at home against Auxerre 8:06 min 0-0: Congo draw against Uganda 9:05 min 1-2: Last-minute goal gives Besiktas the win 8:16 min 0-0: Ethiopia and Mozambique deliver a tied game 10:47 min Algeria achieves victory over Lybia in the CHAN 9:48 min Galatasaray defeat Hatayspor in a thrilling game 1:25 min 'Romeo Beckham is himself' – Frank 0:23 min Ronaldo reunites with Real Madrid 1:19 min 🚨 Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo on beIN SPORTS