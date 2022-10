Lens played against Montpellier today in Ligue 1.

The first half ended 0-0.

Lens took the lead in the 67th minute.

LENS TAKE THE LEAD! 🤩⚽



1-0



🍿 Catch Lens vs. Montpellier LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS 🔥#SRFCOL #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/MAy8SBhP8M — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 15, 2022

The game ended 1-0.