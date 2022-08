Clermont played PSG today in an incredible game.

Neymar opened up the score in the 9th minute with an assist from Messi.

Hakimi scored the second one for PSG in the 26th minute with an assist from Neymar.

Marquinhos scored the third one for PSG in the 38th minute with an assist from Neymar.

Messi scored the fourth in the 80th minute and also the fifth in the 86th minute.

The game ended 5-0 in favor of Paris Saint-Germain.