Lorient got a big defeat at home after Marseille put 3 goals behind the net in today’s Ligue 1 game.

The first goal of the game was scored by Dieng only minutes before the half-time whistle.

Initiating the second half, Guendouzi extended Marseille’s lead to a 2-0.

Gerson finally scored the third in the 67th minute to secure Marseille the win and get a spot in the Champions League next season.

Post-game insights: