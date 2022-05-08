Lorient got a big defeat at home after Marseille put 3 goals behind the net in today’s Ligue 1 game.
The first goal of the game was scored by Dieng only minutes before the half-time whistle.
Initiating the second half, Guendouzi extended Marseille’s lead to a 2-0.
Gerson finally scored the third in the 67th minute to secure Marseille the win and get a spot in the Champions League next season.
Post-game insights:
- Marseille have picked up 68 points after 36 games in Ligue 1 2021-22. Six of the previous seven sides with 68 points at this stage of the competition (counting three points for a win) have finished 1st or 2nd in the end. Only exception: Lille in 2013-14 (3rd).
- Marseille have won their fourth win by a margin of 3+ goals in Ligue 1 2021-22, one more than in their previous three top-flight seasons combined (3 in 2018-19, 0 in 2019-20, 0 in 2020-21). This is the first time OM have beaten an opponent by 3+ goals in their two meetups of the same L1 season since Toulouse in 2018-19 (4-0 at home, 5-2 away).
- Marseille have four players with 10+ goal implications in Ligue 1 2021-22 (Payet 22, Ünder 11, Gerson 11, Guendouzi 10), only Rennes have got more this season (5).
- Marseille have faced zero shot on target for the second time in this Ligue 1 campaign, after the game at Monaco in September.