Weah Scores In Celtic Debut

United States international and PSG loanee Timothy Weah scored in his debut for Celtic, a 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Airdrieonians.
Debut and first goal for Tim Weah with Celtic!
Goalscorer Timothy Weah on why it was an easy decision to come to Celtic
"The gaffer made it easy"
"Celtic is the right place, the history, the fans, it's a place I want to score more goals here"#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/dnkjRYI8Lp
BR: "He's [Timothy Weah] a great boy. He's loving his time here, him and Oliver, and I'm sure he'll do great for us during the rest of the season."