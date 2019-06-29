Timothy Weah Signs With Lille

Timothy Weah has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Ligue 1 counterparts Lille on a five-year deal.

A transfer fee has not been disclosed but the 19-year-old is widely reported to have cost Lille in the region of €10million.

Welcome Timothy Weah!@LOSC_EN have reached an agreement with @PSG_English for the services of the #USMNT international forward, who arrives at the @StadePM on a five-year deal! pic.twitter.com/U5UA5kSb8I — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2019

Weah, the son of former AC Milan great and current Liberia president George Weah, joined PSG in 2014 after impressing as part of the New York Red Bulls Academy.

He made his first-team debut as a substitute in PSG's 2-0 win over Troyes in March last year, going on to score once in five Ligue 1 appearances.

A loan switch to Celtic in January brought three further goals in Scotland's top flight, although Weah was predominantly used as a substitute during his time at Parkhead.

Weah: "For me, the LOSC is the best choice to progress and save time. It's a young and ambitious team: I know that Christophe Galtier and his staff are very professional and appreciated by the players." Join the LOSC, it's not nothing since this team had a great season last year because a second place is a huge performance: playing the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve. to score goals in my new colors and help this club to win games and why not trophies! "

Lille CEO Marc Ingla: "We are very pleased to have Timothy Weah signed, many good clubs were courting him and Timothy chose our proposal and the LOSC project, and we thank him and his entourage for his decision. "He's a very promising forward-looking striker who is also very mature with an interesting track record and track record, and we feel like our project fits his characteristics and personality."