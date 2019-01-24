Thierry Henry Suspended By AS Monaco

Official statement from AS Monaco:

AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend first-team coach Thierry Henry.

Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday.

Monaco currently sit in the relegation zone, having earned just 15 points from 21 Ligue 1 matches.

On Tuesday, Monaco were bounced out of Coupe de France in a 3-1 loss to Ligue 2 side Metz, which prompted questions to Thierry Henry about his future with the club. The former World Cup winner with France responded, "My future? Owners would decide when they need to decide. I am more worried for Monaco's future. I already said that."

In their last Ligue 1 outing, Monaco were thumped 5-1 at home by Strasbourg. Henry was caught launching a profanity-filled tirade at Strasbourg defender Lala.

Monaco's next match is Saturday at 2:00PM on beIN SPORTS against another relegation-threatened club, Dijon