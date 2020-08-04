Español
Strasbourg Report Four Positive COVID-19 Tests

RC Strasbourg report that four more individuals at the club have tested positive for COVID-19

Reuters

 

RC Strasbourg report coronavirus testing conducted on Monday resulted in four more positive results among club employees.

A previous round of testing on July 29 yielded five positive results.

 

“These tests unfortunately confirm what we feared but we are working in close collaboration and in total transparency with the Regional Health Agency (ARS)," said team physician Dr. François Pietra. "A specific preventive health protocol is implemented by the club and we apply all the instructions recommended by the authorities."

As a result Strasbourg's friendly against Reims, scheduled for August 8, has been cancelled. 

