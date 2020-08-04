Strasbourg Report Four Positive COVID-19 Tests

RC Strasbourg report coronavirus testing conducted on Monday resulted in four more positive results among club employees.

A previous round of testing on July 29 yielded five positive results.

Quatre nouveaux cas positifs au COVID-19 au sein de l'effectif professionnel du Racing.

Le match amical contre le Stade de Reims annulé.

Toutes les informations ici :

“These tests unfortunately confirm what we feared but we are working in close collaboration and in total transparency with the Regional Health Agency (ARS)," said team physician Dr. François Pietra. "A specific preventive health protocol is implemented by the club and we apply all the instructions recommended by the authorities."

As a result Strasbourg's friendly against Reims, scheduled for August 8, has been cancelled.