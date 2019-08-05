Sports Burst - PSG's Neymar Revenge

By Tim Stannard

Race against time for Neymar's future could see Real Madrid taking player on loan to shut out Barcelona

Holy baloney.

Monday sees the drama in the highly entertaining Neymar summer saga going up a notch or two. It really is season finale cliffhanger stuff.

The latest weekend chapters in this tantalizing transfer tale saw Kylian Mbappe playfully push the invading Neymar out of a photoshoot to celebrate PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Rennes. Fun, but telling.

A day later and Barcelona VP, Jordi Cardoner, spoke forth on the chances of signing Neymar this summer and said that "today, at this time, it's ruled out."

With PSG both demanding a $200 million transfer fee and wanting a resolution to the saga one way or another before the Ligue 1 returns on Friday - all live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS of course - no Ney move at all for the Brazilian from PSG looked on the cards.

That's before the story of a possible loan deal to Barcelona for this season with an option to buy next summer came up. It would be a possible win-win-win for all. Neymar gets his wish to return to the Camp Nou, Barcelona get the player and PSG will eventually get their money.

However, Monday's Sport is suggesting that PSG might have the last laugh with Real Madrid picking up their collective ears over a loan deal and wanting in on the action.

Although Coach Zizou would much prefer Paul Pogba this season and Kylian Mbappe next year, that is of no interest to Florentino Perez who will get the shiniest of stars and potentially send James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale in the opposite direction.

Both PSG and Real Madrid will get one over Barcelona and Neymar will be really tested on how much he wants a PSG exit.

Harry Maguire set to be most expensive defender ever with Manchester United move

It's all about Manchester United in the transfer gossip of the day in England. The summer window closes on Thursday, a day before the Premier League season starts, which means that matters will be getting a little frenetic.

One deal that has been made official is that of Harry Maguire joining Manchester United for just under $100m to become the most expensive defender in history, outbidding Manchester City in the process.

Our first interview with @HarryMaguire93 is not to be missed 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

There will be a bit of a race against time for Real Madrid and Juventus respectively if those clubs want to pick up Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku from the Old Trafford club.

The latter looks increasingly unlikely with Paulo Dybala very much against the concept of being a makeweight for Juventus in a swap deal for the Belgian striker.

However, one swap deal (and a bit of cash) with a Manchester club looks on for Juve. That club is Manchester City and the players in question are fullbacks Danilo and Joao Cancelo.

Hamilton still on top in F1 despite Verstappen pressure

Time for a weekend whiparound of what else was going on out there...

A clash of Formula 1 present and future lived up to some hyperbolic billing with a madcap charge from Lewis Hamilton overcoming long-term race leader Max Verstappen in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A gamble with an extra pit stop and late tire change from Mercedes saw Hamilton claw back 20 seconds in nearly 20 laps to defeat the 21-year-old. It was Hamilton's eighth F1 win of the season and gives the Englishman a 62-point lead at the top of the standings.

On and off rain in the build-up to the Czech Republic Moto GP saw a shortened race of 20 laps, but still enough time for overwhelming standings leader, Marc Marquez, to become just the fourth rider in history to rack up 50 premier class victories.

The unstoppable @marcmarquez93 leads the #CzechGP from start to finish and ultimately cruises to his 50th career premier class victory. He is simply on another level. pic.twitter.com/69utChcXEF — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 4, 2019

In his first meet after serving a 14-month ban, Ryan Lochte won the 200-meter Individual Medley title at the U.S National Swimming Championships.

Speaking of bans, a first cricket test match for Australian batsman, Steve Smith, is set to be an all-time classic with two innings of over a hundred set to lead Australia to a win over England. Smith had been involved in a ball-tampering scandal called "Sandpapergate".