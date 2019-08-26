Sports Burst - Ney Way Out for Neymar?

By Tim Stannard

Injuries to Mbappe and Cavani in PSG sees Neymar sale as too risky for PSG

The Premier League might have been right all along.

Although closing the transfer window to footballers coming in, three weeks ahead of everyone else in Europe might have seemed a little short-sighted, there will be three coaches on the continent who would be most jealous indeed - Thomas Tuchel, Zinedine Zidane and Ernesto Valverde.

A week ahead of Europe's transfer shutdown and the future of Neymar is still up in the air, which is causing no end of disruption to three clubs, especially PSG.

However, sporting gravity seems to be pulling the player back towards PSG. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both suffered injuries in PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday. The French striker could be out for up to a month while the verdict is not yet out on Cavani.

This means that a Neymar departure would leave Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leading the line until the end of September which is not ideal, even if a figure like Paolo Dybala comes in. To be fair, the Cameroon forward delivered on Sunday with two goals.

It's no wonder that there were chants declaring love for Neymar from fans in the stadium, two weeks after a very different reaction. Even Tuchel raged against the PSG machine after the match to declare that "if it were up to me (Neymar) would have played today" just a day after declaring that it was best if the footballer stayed out of the squad until his future had been resolved.

In terms of suitors, Barcelona might be reversing course a little after the 5-2 win over Betis which saw Antoine Griezmann looking the real deal. Why buy another new Messi?

Real Madrid's attempts to sign Neymar still seem to be half-hearted and designed to annoy Barcelona more than anything else.

You can find out if PSG and super Choupo-Moting are Weekend Winners - the show with Hope Solo and Jeremy St. Louis that kicks of a brand new Monday night line-up, that's followed by Magisterial - the Ray Hudson Show and Monday Night Soccer. It all gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Icardi in exile as Inter kick off side's Serie A season

A curious clash in Serie A pops up on Monday with Inter having the chance to prove from the off that the team can be genuine challengers to stop the Juventus juggernaut. Or end up three points behind from the off.

Romelu Lukaku and Diego Godin have been brought in over the summer by new manager, Antonio Conte, as reinforcements at both ends of the pitch.

However, the biggest question is whither and what-of Mauro Icardi. The Instagram-obsessed striker has been moaning for a move all summer - with no results - so now his partner / agent Wanda Nara is beep-beep, backtracking by claiming that Icardi "turned down offers in the world nobody would reject and he did it for Inter."

Which is nice.

But, that might not be a helpful strategy as Conte does not seem to be a fan of the Argentinean, even giving the footballer's number nine jersey to Lukaku. Inter takes on Lecce on Monday.

Serena takes on Sharapova at US Open to renew hostilities

If Weekend Winners covered golf - don't worry it doesn't - then Rory McIlroy would be top by some margin by winning the FedEX Cup and a prize of $15 million. It's no wonder the Northern Irishman claimed that there would be one or two drinks on the horizon on Sunday night.

A tiny proportion of those winnings would pay for the best ticket at the hottest sporting event on Monday in New York, which is a seat to watch Serena Williams take on Maria Sharapova.

Main Draw @usopen with qualifiers/lucky losers placed.



Bottom half plays on Monday.

Top half plays on Tuesday.



Draw Analysis: https://t.co/R2TsvjbXf6#USOpen pic.twitter.com/i22qNkm0MZ — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 24, 2019

The two have had quite the rivalry and then some over the past 15 years. But while Serena is still reaching Grand Slam finals at the age of 38, Sharapova's form has plummeted ever since serving a doping ban and the Russian is now 87th in the rankings.

Naomi Osaka is also in action to defend her women's singles title along with 2018 men's winner, Novak Djokovic.