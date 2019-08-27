Español
Ligue 1

Saint-Etienne Sign Yohan Cabaye

33 year old Yohan Cabaye has joined AS Saint-Etienne on a free transfer

Yohan Cabaye has signed with Saint-Etienne, the club announced on Tuesday.

 

The midfielder moves to the club on a free transfer, having left Al-Nasr in January.

Cabaye, 33, has previously featured for Lille, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Crystal Palace.

 

Latest Stories