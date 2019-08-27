Saint-Etienne Sign Yohan Cabaye

GOAL

Yohan Cabaye has signed with Saint-Etienne, the club announced on Tuesday.

The midfielder moves to the club on a free transfer, having left Al-Nasr in January.

Cabaye, 33, has previously featured for Lille, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Crystal Palace.

