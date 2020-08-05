Español
Ruffier Removed From Saint-Etienne's First Team Activities

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel has removed GK Stéphane Ruffier from team activities amid ongoing conflict

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel confirmed that he has removed goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier from all first team activities for the entirety of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

The coach and 33-year-old net-minder have been in an ongoing conflict as Ruffier has refused to accept his place on the bench with Jessy Moulin has emerging as top choice for ASSE.

In an interview with Canal Plus, Puel said, “I have informed the two players. The one (Jessy Moulin), that he was going to be starting the season, the other (Stéphane Ruffier) that he was going to be the second choice. And the second confirmed to me that he would never stand to be second fiddle to Jessy Moulin. That is why we have constructed a trio (including Etienne Green) in which Stéphane is not included.”

Last month, Ruffier was banned from team facilities for 10 days. He joined Saint-Etienne in 2011 from Monaco and has since made 383 appearances for the club.

Latest Stories