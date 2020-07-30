Rony Lopes Joins Nice On Loan From Sevilla

Rony Lopes has returned to Ligue 1, joining Nice on a season-long loan from Sevilla.

The two-time Portugal international, 24, left Monaco for Sevilla last year, but made just 14 appearances for the LaLiga side in 2019-20.

Sevilla announced on Wednesday that Lopes was joining Nice, who have an option to buy the attacker at the end of the loan.

Lopes signed a five-year deal at Sevilla when he arrived in 2019.