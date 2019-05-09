Ronaldo: Neymar Criticism Is "Unfair"

GOAL - Chris Burton

Neymar is unlikely to swap Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid this summer, claims fellow Brazilian Ronaldo, with there still points to be proved in France by a man who has faced unfair criticism.

Each passing transfer window brings with it a fresh round of rumours regarding a South American forward.

Back in 2017, he did complete a record-breaking move to France, but there has been no suggestion that he is actively seeking another.

PSG DENY NEYMAR CONFLICT REPORTS

Whispers of a return to Spain for the former Barcelona star refuse to go away, though, with a second stint at Camp Nou or a spell across the Clasico divide at the Santiago Bernabeu constantly mooted.

Ronaldo is aware of the speculation, but sees little substance to it.

The World Cup-winning striker, who spent time with Barca and Real in his playing days, said at a Santander event ahead of the Champions League final: “I do not know about Neymar.

“It has been dragging on for many years. There are many rumours, but I do not think there is anything concrete with Real Madrid.

“He is an incredible player that anyone would like to have. But, from what I see, he’s not on the market.”

Ronaldo added on Neymar, who has seen two productive years in France disrupted by injury and faced questions of his contribution: “In football there has always been criticism.

“I have even been criticised, most unfairly. We cannot do anything about it.

“I see him as a very intelligent kid, an extraordinary talent, and wanting to have continuity again. He had two serious injuries that reduced his game time, and that opened the window of controversy to him when not being on the field. You have time to do other things and, as young people, life goes on.

“The vast majority of criticism is unfair. I believe in him and I'm sure he will turn his situation around.”