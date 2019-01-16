Report: Balotelli Nears Marseille Move

Mario Balotelli is close to sealing a move to Marseille, according to Sky Italia.

The Italy international has been strongly linked with a move to the Ligue 1 side since the summer, however, previous negotiations between the parties supposedly broke down due to the player's wage demands.

Balotelli is currently on the books at OGC Nice where he has only made 10 league appearances this season and scored no goals this season.

With six months remaining on his current deal, the enigmatic 28-year-old is eager for a move due to a breakdown in his relationship with Nice coach Patrick Vieira as well as the rest of his teammates.

L'Equipe reported that negotiations between Marseille and the player's representatives were at an impasse due to salary demands of $5.7m per year.

Nonetheless, Sky Sport Italia say Balotelli is close to agreeing a short-term deal that would see him pocket $2.3m for the rest of the season.