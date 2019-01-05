Report: Weah To Sign PSG Extension Before Celtic Loan

United States international Timothy Weah will sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain before heading out on loan to Celtic for the remainder of the season, according to a report from L'Equipe.

The new deal will extend Weah's contract for another year, until 2021.

On Christmas Day, Weah shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions in search for playing time.

The 18-year old attacker has made just two appearances for PSG this season, as he competes with stars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler for minutes under Thomas Tuchel.

Reports - fueled by his own social media - suggest that Weah will complete a move to Scottish giants Celtic during the January window.