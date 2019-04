GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear they are willing to match David de Gea's wage demands, according to The Independent.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is out of contract in 2020 and is yet to agree terms on a new deal as he bids to become the highest-paid player at Old Trafford.

That has led to PSG being alerted to his potential availability, and they would be open to paying De Gea the £350,000-per-week ($457,500) he has asked the Red Devils for.