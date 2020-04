GOAL

PSG sporting director Leonardo has made contact with the agent of Miralem Pjanic over a possible move, reports Le10Sport.

The Ligue 1 champions are in the market for a new central midfielder, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sandro Tonali and Lucas Paqueta also on the radar.

Leonardo recently opened talks with Fali Ramadani regarding his client's interest in a move, with Juventus rumoured to be open to selling the 30-year-old.