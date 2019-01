GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a €35 million (£30m/$40m) offer for Zenit Saint-Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Chelsea had been tipped to sign the 24-year-old in the coming days after submitting their own bid in a similar region to the Russian outfit.

The Blues reportedly want Paredes as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, but PSG look likely to lose a midfielder of their own with Adrien Rabiot linked to Barcelona.