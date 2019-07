GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation with Brescia's Sandro Tonali, who is regarded by some as the "new Pirlo" according to RMC Sport.

PSG have not yet made an offer for Tonali, but sporting director Leonardo has been in contact with the player's representatives.

Tonali has two years remaining on his deal and PSG are willing to pay €25 million (£22m/$28m) for his services.