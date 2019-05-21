Report: PSG Finalizing Deal For Napoli's Allan

GOAL

PSG are in advanced stages of negotiations with Napoli over the signing of midfielder Allan, according to AS.

The 28-year-old, thought to be valued at around €50 million (£44m), made his Brazil debut last year and PSG are hoping to tie up a deal before he travels to the Copa America next month.

Thomas Tuchel had been interested in Allan in January but opted to sign Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg instead. However, the French champions are still keen to strengthen their midfield after another disappointing assault on the Champions League.